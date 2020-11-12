Mighty Bear Games, the developer of the popular Apple Arcade title Butter Royale, has once again shared some details with us about the content that will be making its way into the game during November, December and a little bit beyond that.

Heading into the cutesy battle royale either towards the end of November or the start of December will be a brand new power-up. This will be called Squid Ink and when used will coat the surrounding players' screens with ink, severely impairing their vision for a moment. It will wear off over time but it gives you plenty of opportunities to blast them with your NOMs.

The team are also set to introduce a couple of new bonus systems to Butter Royale. The first is the 7-day Bonus which will make it easier to unlock skins, flags and trails. This won't need to be seven consecutive days either, it will remember how many days progress you've made regardless of when you last played. The second of these new bonuses will be the Free Daily Prize. As you've probably already guessed, this will net you a free item each day from the Prize Shop.

Later in the year, to celebrate Christmas and winter in general, Candy Cane Season will commence from 11 December and run until 21st January. This will introduce four new skins which will include the following:

Bro-barian

Fridge Dweller

Princess Penelo-pea

Patch the pink-nosed reindeer

That's still quite a way off yet at the moment though and there will be plenty of time-limited game events to enjoy throughout November, offering extra XP and tickets. The events will include the following:

14th - 15th – Duos

18th – Sniparmesan Creamout

21st - 22nd – Night of the Living Bread

25th - 26th – The Floor is Butter

28th - 29th – An event that will be chosen by players

Butter Royale is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.