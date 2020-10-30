There’s been a new update for Humble’s Crying Suns, adding new equipment, AI enemy behaviours, and much more.

The Advanced Tactics update brings reinforcements on the way with new weapons, new squadrons, and new auxiliary systems for your battleships, as well as brand new officer abilities to use in each run. Battleships can now be fitted with unique technological modifiers, meaning you’ll have to adapt your strategies according to each ship’s strengths and weaknesses.

Additional neutral units have also arrived with the Advanced Tactics update, and once you find them throughout the system, you’re able to capture and command them in order to give yourself a territorial advantage. While you’re doing that, keep an eye open for new points of interest. The ‘OMNI Forge’ is a new POI where you’re able to upgrade your squadrons and make them stronger and more adept for combat.

To counter these buffs to your own squadrons, smarter enemies have been added to Crying Suns. New enemy AI behaviours have been added to make them meaner and more dangerous. You’ll have to adapt and vary your tactical responses if you wish to stay alive while you’re out there.

Crying Suns is a strategy game that draws on classic titles such as Advanced Wars and FTL. It originally launched on PC in 2019 before developer Alt Shift and its publisher, Humble Bundle, decided to bring the game to mobile devices. These versions of the game sport a revamped user interface and a control scheme perfected for touchscreen devices.

You can download Crying Suns and play the Advanced Tactics update on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a premium title which costs £8.99 to buy.