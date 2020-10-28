State of Play is releasing its new game, South of the Circle, this Friday exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Set in the 1960s during the Cold War, a Cambridge academic by the name of Peter has marooned on Antarctica after a terrible plane crash. Suddenly finding himself fighting for survival, Peter’s past begins to intrude and blend with the present as he faces the troubling truth of a decision he made in the past. As the story continues, and conditions grow harsher, Peter will have to make choices that will later reflect his emotional response to the events surrounding him.

As part of South of the Circle’s high-end production, the game features performances from a star-studded cast including Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey). The voiceovers, facial and body animations of the actors were captured simultaneously to deliver an authentic theatrical performance to players.

Adapting a vibrant art style inspired by mid-century screen printing, State of Play has lovingly crafted South of the Circle by utilising years of research to bring a unique depth to the game’s story and setting, including a visit to Antarctica to collect research material, take photographs, sketch the landscapes, and hand-make prints.

“Our goal with South of the Circle was to create a sense of immersion that is seldom seen on mobile,” said State of Play’s Luke Whittaker when the game was announced last month. “By using 3D motion capture and taking cues from interactive theatre, we have created an accessible, unique experience where the player becomes part of something bigger than themselves. We can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

South of the Circle launches on Apple Arcade this Friday, 30th October.