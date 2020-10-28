There are some new Halloween treats coming to etermax’s Trivia Crack games and its spin-offs for those who want to get spooky this week.

To start with, Trivia Crack, Trivia Crack 2 and Trivia Cars are getting new spooky icons, terrifying splash artworks, and Halloween characters from witches and vampires to ghosts and zombies.

A Halloween edition of Trivia Crack’s Classic League awaits players who dare to defy the spooky league as players compete against each other for haunted rewards.

Trivia Crack 2 on the other hand is receiving a Día de Muertos makeover to commemorate the Mexican holiday, complete with creepy background music and a themed dashboard. As a further treat, both titles are offering hair-raising promos of up to a 70% discount on the in-app shop.

This update also coincides with a new Halloween episode for Triviatopia, the educational webshow designed to help kids test their knowledge and learn more about the world around them. In this episode, the endearing Trivia Crack friends will find out why Halloween started and how we have started to come up with such exotic festive decorations for our homes.

Originally introduced on mobile in 2013, etermax’s Trivia Crack family of games have been ported to over 34 languages, with 500 million downloads worldwide and 150 million active users per year. It has also expanded the franchise beyond just mobile games, having also released the educational Triviatopia webshow on YouTube as well as connecting people through social networks such as Facebook or with the free Instagram filter Trivia Crack Challenge, and also with Google Assistant’s action and Amazon’s Alexa’s skill.

You can download Trivia Crack from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title that contains adverts and in-app purchases.