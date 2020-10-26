The latest instalment of Konami's mobile version of PES is available now for iOS and Android with the unwieldy title of eFootball PES 2021, they've adopted in recent years. The series recently hit 300 million downloads on mobile and this new version promises several new features and licenses.

Naturally, that's the usual updates you expect in football games such as the latest player and team data from the current season. There will also be several officially licensed clubs to play as include the likes of FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern and the most recent exclusive partner, AS Roma.

The Iconic Moment Series' roster has received a few new additions, allowing players to recreate some of the most noteworthy and recognisable moments from football superstars' careers. From today then, players will be able to get Ronaldinho, Carlos Puyol and Deco.

On top of that, there will also be several players available to sign to myClub squads including David Beckham, Francesco Totti, Diego Maradona, Steven Gerrard, Gabriel Batistuta, Fernando Torres and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge among others.

Player stats will be constantly updated in eFootball PES 2021 using data from real matches. Konami hopes this will bring a greater sense of authenticity to the game by affecting various parts of the game including Condition Ratings and of course, the team rosters themselves.

If you were an avid player of PES 2020 and you're wondering which pieces of data will be carried over into the latest edition of the game, you can check out an in-depth breakdown of this over on the game's official website.

eFootball PES 2021 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.