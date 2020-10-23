Kentucky Route Zero is a unique point-and-click adventure game that goes by acts instead of levels. Each act has been developed over the span of close to 10 years, and since its full release, KRZ is regarded as one of the best games of the last 10 to 15 years.

You play as a man and his companion, a stray dog (whom you can decide on her name) who he meets in-game. Based in Kentucky, the man is trying to make a delivery but the address isn't clear. Many tell him that he would need to get to a mystical highway known as "The Zero".

Once it's discovered, the game takes you on a mind-bending journey. The game is pretty linear so there isn't any combat or anything to worry about. However, there are a few things that you can take note of when playing this unforgettable adventure in the Heartland.