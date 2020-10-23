It's usually a pretty good idea to read yardages in WGT before your shots, especially on approach shots. That said, it's not totally necessary. Sometimes, you can just view your target briefly and swing away. But there are many players (especially those who play on the European eTour) who use yardages to their competitive advantage.

Many times, players will club down or up based on the combination of the distance they have to work with, and where the wind is blowing. The wind aspect is about as important as the yardage because you'd need to adjust yourself accordingly to where the wind is heading.

Yardage can also be highly critical off the tee. Many courses may present you with a unique fairway design that could have you thinking about how you want to approach your power. Do you want to play it safe and go with something like a 3-wood or long iron? Or do you pull out the big, thick sword known as your driver and crush down the fairway and hope that you're not in the rough or bunker?

The choice is yours, but one style to play in the game is the yardage/wind reader. In short, you're being your own caddy out there.