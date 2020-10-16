First announced in April this year, Appxplore's upcoming Hellopet House is getting closer to release. Pre-registration opened around three weeks ago but now the developer has revealed that the casual management game will launch for both iOS and Android on November 17th.

It's proven to be fairly anticipated title since it became available for pre-order a few weeks ago with over 320,000 players already pre-registered. If you're interested in Hellopet House and haven't yet pre-ordered, doing so will net you a Bombay Cat as a pre-registration bonus, so that's worth considering if you like black cats. This reward will be received in-game when Hellopet House launches next month.

If you're unfamiliar with Hellopet House, it's a casual time management game that's been co-developed by NANALI Studios. You will play as Jane, a young woman who has a love for pets and has recently set about renovating her grandma's mansion that's in dire need of a facelift.

That means you'll take part in a series of gardening and home repair challenges to help return the house to its former glory. Along the way, Jane will also gain a plethora of cats and dogs as pets that she'll discover hiding in different parts of the house.

At launch you can expect hundreds of levels to play through alongside an array of pets to adopt who you can forms bonds with by bathing, feeding and playing with them. The game is set to receive new content shortly after launch too with two new activities planned as well as new pets you'll be able to adopt.

Hellopet House is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on November 17th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.