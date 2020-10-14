Baseball game MLB 9 Innings 20 is hosting a special event throughout October for players to win free in-game items.

Between now and 31st October, baseball fans who access the game will receive a "Free 4th Anniversary Package" consisting of various popular items. Com2uS is also holding a major league event during this period where users can earn even more special rewards to help stack up their teams.

By playing various game modes, you can collect “Four Year Coins” which you can use to exchange for up to 50 Premium Player Packs, allowing you to grab high-end players from Silver to Diamond grade at “MAX” stats. Depending on the results, you will also be awarded special game prizes such as the Player Upgrade Ticket, considered the most popular and useful item in MLB 9 Innings 20.

In addition, the new Mentor System which can upgrade in-game players according to the user’s own specific strategy. By registering a player’s card that match a mentor’s stat requirement, it’ll increase their own player stats in that category and therefore make them a stronger addition to the team.

The four year anniversary update also includes some smaller changes, such as Match Relay now supporting Korean language alongside English, Japanese and Chinese. The World Series in-game content is also gathering predictions and momentum for the 2020 MLB playoffs occurring throughout the month.

MLB 9 Innings 20 is the official game of Major League Baseball, with developer Com2uS having a licence agreement to fully use its trademarks and copyrights. The game is popular in the United States, but also has a steady fanbase in many other countries across the world. It has an estimated 40 million downloads across both Google Play and iOS App Stores.

If you want to see the new content for yourself, you can download MLB 9 Innings 20 from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.