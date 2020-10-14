Minecraft is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the entire world collectively sat in disbelief and mild confusion. Don't get me wrong, Minecraft deserves representation in Super Smash Bros. more than most franchises, it's just hard to get excited about.

Banjo-Kazooie? A triumphant return of a character beloved by old-school Nintendo fans. Terry Bogard? An influential fighting game figure to people all around the world. Minecraft Steve? An avatar in a game which is mostly played in first-person anyway. Hard to get too excited, honestly. The Creepers are more iconic.

But regardless of what you think of the character or the franchise, Steve and his alts, Alex, Enderman, and Zombie, have a fascinating moveset that drastically changes the traditional Super Smash Bros. formula. So let's go through that moveset piece by piece and figure out what the hell is going on.

With Steve and pals you'll be mining, crafting, building, and kicking ass, so let's go through the moves and how you should be using them to dominate in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate…