Mattel has teamed up with developer Budge Studios to create Hot Wheels Unlimited, which is available now for both iOS and Android devices. It's a track building and racing game that will also be filled with puzzles and of course, iconic Hot Wheels vehicles.

There is a huge focus in this game on players being able to build their own tracks that they'll be able to fill with loops, jumps, boosters and ramps. It's even possible to add Nemeses to their creations such as Gorilla’s stomp or Shark’s chomp to make things trickier.

Outside of that, players will be tearing about the tracks they've created and they'll also be able to play those created by their friends too. The controls sound relatively simple, players will simply have to steer with their finger to drift around the track.

Along the way, players will also accrue a collection of legendary Hot Wheels cars. This will include the likes of Rodger Dodger, Bone Shaker, Night Shifter and various Monster Trucks. I'm sure if you're a fan of Hot Wheels those names will mean something to you.

Andrew Chan, Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel speaking about the game said: “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Budge Studios to bring Hot Wheels Unlimited to players globally. In addition to the thrill of high-octane racing, players can fully customize their own tracks with epic ramps, powerful boosters and gravity-defying loops.

He added: “Hot Wheels Unlimited unlocks the creativity within for Hot Wheels fans of all ages and provides a unique combination of puzzle challenges and car collecting.”

Hot Wheels Unlimited is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, one of which is a monthly subscription.