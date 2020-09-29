The chill in the air, the darkening evenings, and the crunchy leaves on the pavement outside signal that it's time to think about bunkering down. And not just because there's an ongoing global pandemic.
Thankfully, the thought of staying in was pretty easy to entertain in September. Receiving a heap of brilliant mobile games will tend to help with that, we find.
Whether you're after an arcade hoot, a meaty narrative-driven adventure, or something a little more leftfield, September came up with the goods.
As always we've left a bunch of great games out, so do let us know what you've been playing in the comments below.
It's been out on PlayStation consoles for years, but The Unfinished Swan feels like a great fit on mobile. It's a first person narrative adventure of uncommon beauty.
The game sees you feeling your way through an intimidatingly sparse world, flicking specks of black paint to lend form and depth to your brilliant white surroundings. A brilliantly delivered story featuring the vocal talents of Terry Gilliam rounds things off.
You don't get many games that seek to replicate the demands of climbing, especially on mobile. But Crux makes us hope for more.
Crux turns the methodical sport into a kind of puzzle game, as you plot out where to position each of your limbs in order to traverse the next perilous gap. You can even design your own routes to share with your fellow players.
A narrative adventure with a precious little in the way of narrative, Ord is something a little bit different. It distils things down into a series of single words - Racoon, Home, Portal and so on. Your available responses are similarly singular.
But the scope and variety that the developer draws out of this sparse use of language is quite something to behold. It's not always massively cohesive or satisfying, but Ord's experimental freewheeling nature keeps dragging you back for another run.
A point and click adventure with a stunning stop-motion art style. Truberbrook takes you on a '60's-set mystery tour, as your clueless protagonist experiences strange goings on in a remote German village.
There's a sense of physicality to Truberbrook's claymation world that you simply don't get with most games. It serves to ground you in its tale like nothing else.
