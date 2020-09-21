Raziel: Dungeon Arena is a dungeon-crawling action-RPG available now for both iOS and Android. It's been brought to us by Indrasoft and features a lengthy singleplayer player campaign alongside multiplayer dungeon raids.

The singleplayer campaign spans 10 chapters and 60 levels as players battle their way through hordes of the undead and other beasties before tackling powerful bosses. The gameplay is intended to evoke feelings of old school, hack 'n' slash fun as you strike down the undead hordes.

There are other singleplayer modes to dive into outside of the campaign, too. There's a survival mode, wanted quests, and longer form raid maps featuring random quests and dynamic objectives, giving Raziel: Dungeon Arena plenty of replay value.

Each hero has 16 total skills from which to choose, and a huge talent tree to boot. The massive size of Raziel’s talent trees give players the freedom to tweak each hero’s build exactly to their liking. Alina’s talents, for example, can be tweaked to specialize in damage output, crowd control, evasion, or a mix thereof.

For fans of multiplayer gaming, Raziel: Dungeon Arena also has you covered. There are a plethora of modes to choose from for friends to group up in and take on numerous enemies. This includes raid maps or even bigger bosses in Tavern contracts.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena’s tag team battle system is another feature setting it apart from a vast majority of other games in the genre. This allows players to bring two heroes into battle and swap between them at any time, allowing for more depth and strategy by testing out different classes to discover new fighting strategies.

The game pleases the eyes and ears as well. Raziel’s graphics earn their distinction with ambient lighting effects, eye-catching animations, and detailed textures. The audio aspect deserves some attention as well. The story is well-narrated, NPCs are fully voiced, and the soundtrack properly sets a morose mood.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.