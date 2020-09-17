Crossy Road Castle is the follow-up to the highly popular Crossy Road. Only this time, you're climbing a castle instead of going across a road. The first game played a lot like Frogger while its predecessor plays a bit like Doodle Jump (except with rooms), a classic mobile game.

Crossy Road Castle is a beautiful, colorful and silly game that features some great music. It's essentially like an endless runner but you're going upwards. So, an endless jumper perhaps? Anyway, that's the goal is to go as high as you possibly can.

Along the way, you'll run into a boss battle with an angry eagle and it plays as the primary boss in the game so you'll see it quite a bit. But we'll tell you about a few things for you to keep in mind when climbing the castle.