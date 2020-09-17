Hidden Doors
With so many things going on on each floor of the massive castle, it's easy to bypass some hidden doors. These can especially be missed when on floors that have a ton of traps or require some quick thinking. But you may have noticed some blue doors on your ascent.
These lead you to secret rooms that offer you tons of coins. These aren't just there for the taking necessarily, however. You normally have the jump or use some of the obstacles to grab them. If you fall to the ground, then what you grabbed is what you got.
In short, you won't be able to grab every single coin unless you are really good with your acrobatics (hey, these blocky/pixelated animals do have some moves). Play your cards right and you can snag a ton of shiny gold coins. If not, then you are at least guaranteed to get some. As you probably know, coins can be used for the little machines that will offer you hats for your characters.
Expect the Unexpected
Depending on how much time you put into Crossy Road Castle, it's always good to head into the first castle with an open mind. The first few floors are usually the same, but the further you go, you may be surprised. So basically, try not to speed your way through the door to the next room because there may just be a trap there.
Fortunately, you have three lives, but your ascent is quite a journey, so the more lives you have the better but that goes without saying. But definitely expect the unexpected. There have been times where I'd go through many of the same levels, only to be greeted with something totally different.
And when you are faced with something fresh, then feel free to stop and survey the level as best you can. That is if you aren't on a level that requires you to move quickly to avoid death. Always watch out for those pesky traps.
Green Gems
There are green gems scattered around the Unihorse Castle in Crossy Road Castle. These are hidden little things that can be tricky to get and you have to have some timing. You can actually find these behind those secret doors we told you about earlier (surprise!).
Once here, grab some coins and try your best to go for the gem in the room. There's normally only one per room so just keep that in mind. And if you miss, don't worry, you'll come across more secret doors that will also have gems.
Once you have all five of them, you'll unlock a sweet new reward. It will be a brand new character fittingly named "The Prince". So essentially, the prince of Unihorse Castle. It's a great achievement that you can show off when climbing castles with your friends online.
Comments