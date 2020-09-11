Netmarble's popular pet-collecting MMORPG has received yet another update for the month of September. It will introduce new events for players to take part in with a plethora of different prizes up for grabs. There will also be a few discounts in the shop available too.

Two events specifically relating to the Ramir and Veldor family are already underway and they are set to run until September 24th. During this period, players will have a higher chance of capturing pets from these respective families, so if there's any you've had your eye on, now might the time to grab them.

Ramir pets will be found dotted throughout the second floor of Ayu's Cave whilst Veldor pets will be located on the second floor of the Forest Cave. The balance of both Ramir and Veldor pets has also been upgraded as part of the event alongside those found in the Kaki family.

Elsewhere, players will now find Manmo Lucky Tickets in the StoneAge World item shop. These will essentially be scratchcards where getting three of the same Trainer will result in the player getting a variety of prizes. What these rewards will include entirely depends on how many of that Trainer appears with six of the same type netting players S~S+ level of 4-Star Pet Exchange Ticket.

Finally, there will also be a Stone Discount Event that is designed for players to start growing pets that have been delayed. This means players will be able to purchase Pet Training Stones and Modify Pet Growth Rate Stones for up to 50% off.

StoneAge World is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.