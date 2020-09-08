Burgers, Fries and Soft Drink
Probably the easiest super foods to find in Sneaky Sasquatch are cheeseburgers, fries, and drinks. Once you get into the town which was added earlier this year, you'll see a diner nearby. You really can't miss it and it's by the police station.
All you need to do is walk on in and order your food. Then you can proceed to devour it like the furry beast that you are. Now, just keep in mind that it does cost a bit of coin to get the food. It's around 50 coins per food item at the diner.
If you've been playing the game for a little while, then you should have accumulated a fair amount of coin. If you're very new, then you can earn coins by selling food you find to the bear by your house. This may be the easiest way to get paid. Participating activities around the park can get you paid too.
Coffee
Essentially across the diner in the town in Sneaky Sasquatch is the coffee shop. You can walk in and order some hot drinks such as black coffee or a cappuccino. As with the diner, the consumables here will greatly replenish your pie chart.
The good thing about these drinks is that that they are a bit cheaper than the burger for example. And it's actually kind of hilarious seeing the hot cup just chilling in your backpack with all of the other random foods you found around the park and city.
Beef Jerky
One food that surprisingly gives you some health regeneration is beef jerky. I say "surprising" because jerky is usually considered to be more of a snack than a meal. Sure, coffee is just a drink, but if you drink the hot beverage, then you know how filling it can be.
You can find this snack at the gas station convenience store in the town. This will actually be the very first place you'll spot when you reach the location. Run on inside and take a gander at the many tasty treats that are for sale. You will eventually see the jerky.
Another pretty affordable item, it will be worth the price. Try not to eat it right away though. Wait until you know that your pie chart is dropping. The same can pretty much be applied to the other super foods mentioned. Now, if you have nothing else in your backpack, and your pie meter is half empty, then feel free to eat whatever super food you have and immediately pick yourself back up.
