The Animal Crossing Twitter accounted has confirmed that a free update will be heading to New Horizons on 3rd July. It will introduce a host of new stuff to the popular social sim. They also unveiled there will be an additional update that's set to arrive in early August.

The free update will allow players to dive into the ocean and swim around the tranquil blue water. They'll even be able to dive beneath the waves to go in search of various sea creatures that live beneath the surface such as sea stars, eels and anemones. These can also be donated to Blathers.

[Announcement]

Cool off this summer by diving into the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1, arriving 7/3! Put on your wet suit to dive & swim in the ocean, and even meet new characters! Stay tuned for info on Wave 2, planned for release in early August. pic.twitter.com/cYd86R7g6D — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 25, 2020

There's also a new encounter to discover whilst you're exploring the sea. Finding a scallop on the ocean bed will lead to a meeting with an otter named Pascal who'll politely ask if he can have them. Giving them to him will also prompt the sea mammal to give you a host of DIY recipes which includes a Mermaid Dresser to decorate your house with.

Pascal isn't the only potential buddy to encounter either, there's also Gulliver, who players will find having a nap on the seashore. Though, based on the trailer for DLC, which you can see in the embedded tweet above, he doesn't seem too interested in doing anything but sleeping.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.