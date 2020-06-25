Developer Alt Shift and publisher Humble Games' sci-fi strategy roguelite, Crying Suns, has finally landed on iOS and Android devices. It started life as a PC release back in September, where it earned some glowing reviews from fans and critics alike.

The mobile version has been completely redesigned with touchscreen play in mind. You can expect a revamped UI and an easy-to-learn control system. It's also fully playable in English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese. And the cherry on top is that it's a premium release priced at $8.99.

Dann initially pitched this one to me as FTL meets Advanced Wars, which is basically to say that it combines roguelite elements with intense strategy combat. You'll assume the role of a space fleet commander tasked with exploring a fallen empire and shooting, exploding, and generally decimating a great variety of enemy spaceships.

The story is inspired by Frank Herbert's Dune, and you'll slowly amass fresh bits of interesting lore during each run. At launch, there are over 300 unique story events to see spread across 6 distinct campaign chapters.

Crying Suns is now available for purchase from over on the App Store and Google Play. All signs point to it not being one to miss, especially if you're a fan of the genre. Though if you're still on the fence, we should have a full review live fairly soon.