Crash of Cars has about as simple of a concept as any. Your goal is to destroy other vehicles in a deathmatch like setting. You'll do this by finding weapons lying around, and using that on your opponents. It's pretty straight forward to the point where it doesn't provide you with a true tutorial.

You'll start off with a basic car but will be able to unlock some new ones after playing in some matches. You'll basically be dropped down into a battlefield of cars. Then, you're free to start gathering things to use on your enemies.

You have a health bar on the top of your car that you'll need to monitor. It's overall pretty straightforward and is similar to other games in the past. But, we will give you a few things to jot down in your mobile gaming notebook when you fire up Crash of Cars.