StoneAge World is a prehistoric MMORPG from Netmarble that task you with collecting and taming over 250 cutesy dinosaurs. It's a kid-friendly experience with a pleasant visual presentation, it's aiming to carry on the StoneAge legacy in style, and you'll find it available for download now for iOS and Android.

If you've not heard of the long-running series prior to now, that's likely because none of its entries ever saw a global English-language release. World sounds like a decent place to start, however, with it attempting to deliver an ambitious reimagining of its predecessors' established formula.

You'll take on the role of a budding trainer, and these guys are best known for their ability to tame pretty much any dinosaur going. There's really no better way of protecting your land from the threat of an advanced machine civilization than amassing an army of prehistoric pets.

The game's pre-registration campaign offered 1,000,000 Stones (the game's primary currency) and 50,000 Shells (premium currency) to anyone who registered their interest on the App Store or Google Play ahead of launch. If you did so, your rewards should be on their way to you.

The MMORPG genre is growing increasingly busy on mobile, though I suppose that there aren't too many designed specifically with younger audiences in mind. I'm not sure that StoneAge World is something that I'll put dozens of hours into, but it certainly looks nice enough to at least try for a bit, even if just to ride around on an armoured woolly mammoth or do a little dance with your T-Rex buddies.

You'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.