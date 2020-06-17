FDG Entertainment has been responsible for publishing several great titles over the years including the likes of Oceanhorn and Super Cat Tales. So, any kind of information regarding a new game is going to get people excited, even if the information is a tad threadbare.

Today's announcement then is for a game called Battlemons that will be heading for both iOS and Android at some stage in 2021. We don't really know an awful lot more than that at the moment in truth but there are few clues that point towards what we might expect when the game eventually launches.

We're happy to announce we're working on #Battlemons! Please stay tuned for more infos in the future????#iOS #Android pic.twitter.com/AolvmWPHfk — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) June 17, 2020

The logo is simply the word Battlemons with the 'o' being an orange and white egg. This has led folks to believe that this will be some kind of Pokemon-like title. You can definitely see the logic, with the whole 'mon' angle of the name and the egg implying there'll be hatching of creatures involved. I'd certainly be up for playing a game of that ilk.

There is currently a website for the game that appears to confirm this. The description of Battlemons you can find there is 'Lost on a faraway planet - taming monsters to survive.' Beyond that though, it's simply a still image at the moment, so there's not an awful lot of to glean from the site itself.

Battlemons is set to launch on the App Store and Google Play at some stage in 2021. We don't know any details on pricing just yet but we'll be sure to keep you updated whenever we learn more.