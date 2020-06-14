NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have just announced that they're working together on an all-new Lord of the Rings game.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a strategy game specifically designed for mobile. It's aiming to offer a "visually stunning and completely faithful rendition" of Tolkien's fantasy world, fit with well-known characters and locations from across the original trilogy.

The announcement was first spotted and shared by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. A full press release is available here.

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players," said NetEase CEO William Ding. "With our deep mobile game development experience, world class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings."

This won't be the first Warner Bros. IP to be adapted by NetEase, with the still-in-development Harry Potter: Magic Awakened currently being tested in China.

For now, we obviously don't know a great deal about The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, but I'm personally hoping that it can fill the void left behind by EA's The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth series. I can dream, can't I?