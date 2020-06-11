SPHAZE is an upcoming puzzle game from developer Subpixels, who you may know from their previous match-three game Zombiebucket. SPHAZE meanwhile, will be a maze based puzzler and it is set to release for both iOS and Android on July 2nd.

The developer describes the game as being a blend of the puzzles you'd find in a game like Cut the Rope but with the presentation of something like Monument Valley. Two titans of the mobile gaming industry to draw inspiration from that's for sure. While we can't yet comment on the gameplay, it certainly does look very pretty.

The environments are designed to look like locations from the real world whilst also adding both fantasy and sci-fi elements. It definitely an art style that would grab your attention whilst scrolling through the new releases section on the App Store, but as always, looks aren't everything, so what does the gameplay offer?

The aim of the SPHAZE is to manipulate the various mazes you'll come across so that a bunch of robots can make their way through them. The controls will apparently be easy to use, requiring players to twist and drag their way through each new conundrum they're faced with.

There is also an element of exploration to SPHAZE as you pass through the various locales. Your puzzle-based journey will take you through lava-filled volcanoes, rocky valleys, idyllic lakes and colder looking metallic areas. Whether or not there's a story that ties this altogether remains to be seen.

SPHAZE is available for pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 2nd July. It will be a premium game that will cost $4.99.