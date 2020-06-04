The Adventures of Kidd is a game that prides itself on its retro approach. At times you'll feel as though you're playing on some arcade machines. The only difference with this game is that it does blend a modernized style at the same time. It's a great, underrated game that's made to satisfy your brawling needs.

You play the role of a young man named Kidd who is trying to defeat an evil clone of himself in the titular Adventureland. He'll go through forests, snowy areas, and other locations, all the while taking down numerous foes, to achieve his goal. His kicks are painful and his punches are fast and deadly, and he can also jump with the best of them.

He shows no mercy on his way to getting revenge. Especially after a brief bout with his clone early on. Yes, the game isn't long, but it's fun and features a cool, old-school art-style complete with a great in-game soundtrack: something to hum along to as you beatdown your enemies.

Here are a few tips for your revenge tour in this wonderful love letter to the games of the 1990s.