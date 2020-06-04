Mash those buttons
Yup, I see you rubbing those palms together and I'm glad you are. One of Adventures of Kidd's key elements is its button mashing. Have at it and start tapping that attack button real good. You just need to make sure you're in the right position to get your hits in.
Enemies come from both sides of the screen, so you'll be turning a lot. Just remember to do that because it's easy to mishit the on-screen analog stick to make those turns. But I'm sure you're not as clumsy as I can be sometimes so you'll be fine.
Blocking can be done but it's something that's not necessary for your success. Sometimes, playing offense is the best defense, and that's certainly the case here. So have it, hero, and mash that touch screen; show these dudes whose boss.
Mash those buttons
Yup, I see you rubbing those palms together and I'm glad you are. One of Adventures of Kidd's key elements is its button mashing. Have at it and start tapping that attack button real good. You just need to make sure you're in the right position to get your hits in.
Enemies come from both sides of the screen, so you'll be turning a lot. Just remember to do that because it's easy to mishit the on-screen analog stick to make those turns. But I'm sure you're not as clumsy as I can be sometimes so you'll be fine.
Blocking can be done but it's something that's not necessary for your success. Sometimes, playing offense is the best defense, and that's certainly the case here. So have it, hero, and mash that touch screen; show these dudes whose boss.
Go for combos
Gathering yourself and getting some good, solid combos in Adventures of Kidd is one of the more satisfying feelings in a beat 'em up mobile game. Mashing the buttons like we talked about can score you some combo points, but one of the best ways to get them is by standing still.
Get in front of your opponent and just start whaling on them (hopefully, you don't get attacked from behind). Kidd will unleash a flurry of punches and send enemies to oblivion. By nailing these moves, you'll see your score rise.
And when they're down, that doesn't mean they're finished. Take them down for good while they're on the ground and you might see them go airborne. If you do, Kidd will jump and keep hitting them while they're in mid-air. What says epic combo as well as punches in the sky? Nothing much else.
Use your power-ups
What's a good brawler without some good power-ups? You'll be able to get some as you fight to enhance your abilities. So just when you thought Kidd was pretty dangerous already, now he's extra powerful. These new tricks could be using a boxing glove to hit foes and knock them down or using a super punch to destroy them in one or two hits.
There's even an ability where you can have two clones of yourself helping you in battle. This is helpful, especially in instances where you feel a bit outnumbered. Pounce on groups of enemies as you hilariously bonus sounds of punching and kicking because of the clones.
You can do some serious damage by picking up the power-ups. Yes, you'll need to be patient since they drop at random, but when you get them, then it's time to unleash chaos with style.
Watch your health
You have plenty of hearts in the game so it's easy to forget about at times. Just watch it though, because you can lose them at a fair rate if you aren't careful. You can hold up to 100 hearts which sounds like an amazing sum, but again, you'll be surprised how easy that number can drop.
You should be fine though since it's not a very hard game but just monitor it. One time, I had 100 hearts and didn't think anything of it. Next thing I know, I'm already down to 50 of them. A few quick hits from foes can deplete that health.
And make sure if you see hearts on the ground, pick them up. They do disappear pretty fast, so jump on them if you need them. Remember that this is a classic brawler so you can always expect some important pickups on the ground. Maintain your health and have fun.
Comments