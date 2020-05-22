Chroma: Bloom and Blight is an upcoming card game from developer Clarity Games that will be heading for both iOS and Android later this year as well as PC. The game has been successfully backed on Kickstarter receiving – at the time of writing – over 116,000 Euros with a target of 100,000.

Following a brief period where a demo was available the game will now enter a closed development period where they will begin preparing for launch. It will be during this period that Clarity games will begin work on the mobile port, which they're hoping will be available when the game launches in November.

They're also hoping to add over 100 new cards to the game alongside balancing those that are already available and adding artwork to those that still need it. On top of that, they'll look to build on the game's story system and adding lore mechanics to the different factions. Finally, they'll look to include a tournament and draft mode.

The game itself aims to be as consumer-friendly as possible, despite the connotations you might have with a free-to-play game. In Chroma: Bloom and Blight players will have to access to all of the cards from the very beginning of the game with all microtransactions being cosmetic.

Each deck will need to have a commander and beyond that be built using 4 different colours of card. There will be a ranked ladder where you can test your skills against other players whilst also having the ability to host tournaments to play against your friends.

Chroma: Bloom and Blight will be heading to the App Store and Google Play later this year with an open beta expected in October before a full launch in November. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.