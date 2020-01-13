Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle has finally released on mobile worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll Games, and it's a nice turn-based gacha RPG that fans of the series will massively appreciate.

As with any turn-based gacha RPG, there are loads of characters to collect, seemingly infinite ways to upgrade them, items to equip, skills to customise, different aspects of characters to improve… You get the point, it can be overwhelming at times. But that's exactly why you're looking at Pocket Gamer for guides, right? You want me to use my own ESPer skills to simplify all the nonsense information the game throws at you, and make it easily digestible. I'm here for you, and we're going to get through this alright.

The game actually looks pretty marvelous, with flashy battle animations, and nice 3D rendered environments, paired with full voice acting from the original Japanese voice cast, which retell the basics of the Mob Psycho 100 story. It's lovely, actually, and fans will appreciate it. But once those are done, it's time to upgrade and improve those characters.

For all the information you need to get stronger in the early game, just read through the following tips…

Mobile ESPer battles

The game has turn-based battles, as mentioned, and of course, you'll primarily be aiming to take down your enemies' health bar.

The best tactic for this is often to just use attacks that hit all of the enemies, which can either finish them off at the beginning or soften them up for future attacks.

Mob must always be in your team, which is fine because he's an SSR-rank character, and very strong, but the other four characters in your team should depend on the battle.

You can earn Attack, Defense, Support, and Health characters, and you can imagine what their abilities will be like. Take a look at our character list, and the characters you have unlocked, to devise an ideal team.