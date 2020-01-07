Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is set to remember the legacy left behind by the one and only Albus Dumbledore throughout the month of January.

The mysterious Calamity has reared its ugly head, and it's up to you to channel the "wisdom, perseverance, and love that Dumbledore embodied" in order to save the day. Apparently, iconic moments from the fight against Voldemort and his army will appear, which fans are sure to get a kick out of.

There are also a number of new in-game events happening over the next month. First off, the Frosty Foundable event will run from January 7th to January 14th. This requires you to brave the cold and help free the Foundables trapped by the Confoundables. As someone who doesn't know that much about Harry Potter, I hope this is making at least some sense.

January's community day will take place on the 18th. Here, you'll unlock the secrets of the Room of Requirement Registry Page by finding and returning Wonders of the Wizarding World, some of which include the Whomping Willow and Foe Glass.

Part 1 of the Darkest of Times Brilliant event will run from January 21st to January 28th. This is where you'll do all the aforementioned remembering of Dumbledore by returning Brilliant Foundables. Part 2 isn't set to begin until February, and it'll see you honouring (moved on from simply remembering) Dumbledore's legacy by once again finding Foundables related to key memories of his legendary fight against Voldemort.

Matthew reviewed the game shortly after its launch in June last year, finding it to be fairly disappointing. He said, "Wizards Unite takes the skeleton of Pokemon Go and the deep lore of Harry Potter to create something that is not as spellbinding as everyone hoped. We thought this would be magical, unfortunately this is no more than a squib". Ouch. In the months since, it's seemingly improved a fair bit, though a report from PocketGamer.biz shows that the game is already in sharp decline.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play.