As reported by iPhone Glance, Foursaken Media is releasing a follow up to their 2016 game War Tortoise in early 2020. Unsurprisingly it's called War Tortoise 2 and will be available for iOS when it launches sometime soon, though there's no specific release date at the moment.

The original War Tortoise saw players gunning down waves of enemies using a myriad of weapons that are strapped to the back of a giant tortoise. It was a mix of tower defence, a shooter and an idle game. Harry reviewed it back in 2016, finding it to be a solid game for anyone who liked the idea of a more casual shooter.

War Tortoise 2 then, seems to be more of the same with a few added extras to keep things interesting. There are still big tortoises with guns mounted on their shells, you'll still shoot waves of enemies or just let the game do it for you, depending on your preference.

The main addition to War Tortoise 2 is the inclusion of exploration elements. As you progress through the game you'll find new lands where you'll be able to build structures and take control of those locations. Beyond that, there's plenty of weapons and armour to discover. There'll be a plethora of awesome sounding guns to equip to the back of your giant tortoises such as plasma rifles, flak cannons, mini-guns and howitzers.

In the War Tortoise universe, mankind is extinct, but someone still needs to pilot the weapons. That job falls to the various animal pilots you can find, each with their own unique skills to bring to the battlefield. This includes the Ace Hamster and the Squirrel Elite Sniper amongst others.

War Tortoise 2 is expected to arrive on the App Store in early 2020, so we can expect it pretty soon. In the meantime, you can try out its predecessor on iOS, which is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.