G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is an upcoming multiplayer strategy game that sees you collecting famous heroes, villains, and vehicles from the famous animated series and action figure line. Developer Emerald City Games, who you may know from Stormblades and Lionheart: Dark Moon, is behind this one, and it's set to launch for iOS and Android on January 20th.

"For us, G.I. Joe is more than just a brand. It's a shared piece of cultural history that's near and dear to fans worldwide", said Brian Etheridge, Vice President of Publishing at D3 Go. Truth be told, I'm not particularly knowledgeable when it comes to the series or the toys. I have, however, seen the recent films, though I suppose it wouldn't be right to hold them against the brand too much.

According to Vice President of Gaming at Hasbro, Richard Cleveland, "G.I. Joe has a long, rich history and countless fans around the world". And it must do if studios are still happy to back (at the moment) two more blockbuster films based on the IP.

War on Cobra lets you decide whether to help out the heroes or villains. From there, you'll then work to assemble the ultimate crew. Some of the heroes on offer include Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, and Snake Eyes. Villains include the iconic (even I know him) Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, and Storm Shadow.

You'll also need to collect plenty of powerful vehicles if you're to succeed at saving the day or conquering the world. These include the Killer W.H.A.L.E., V.A.M.P., Piranha, and Stinger.

The intense battles are said to demand strategic deployment of troops. Defending your base is also a main focus of the game, with there being deployable turrets, sea mines, and troop depots at your disposal.

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is currently available for pre-registration over on Google Play, and it'll launch globally for both iOS and Android on January 20th.