The New York Game Awards ceremony is set to take place on January 21st at the SVA Theatre in New York City. This is the 9th annual event, and it'll be hosted by Emmy Award winning writers from Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'.

What's more is that we now have a full list of the nominees, and there are some pretty great games in the mix.

The full list of nominees for best mobile game is as follows:

That's a pretty decent lineup if you ask me. It's also nice to see Telling Lies get some love across multiple categories, including GOTY, best indie, and best acting. Sayonara Wild Hearts is another one up for multiple awards, with nominations in the best indie, best music, and best mobile game categories.

The Andrew Yoon Legend Award will be presented to Reggie Fils-Aimé, who "helped change the gaming world with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo Switch". In previous years, the award has gone to the likes of Todd Howard, Richard Garriott, and Jade Raymond.

Reggie will be available for selfies and a brief chat with those who purchase a special ticket. You'll find the full list of options available over on Eventbrite. It's important to note that all proceeds will go towards the New York Videogame Critics Circle's non-profit work in the community.

The overall game of the year category is light on mobile games, with only Telling Lies making the cut.

Here are the nominees:

Luigi's Mansion 3

The Outer Worlds

Outer Wilds

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Resident Evil 2

Death Stranding

Telling Lies

Disco Elysium

If you fancy checking out the remaining categories, you'll find them listed right here. The awards all have great, New York-inspired names, like the 'Big Apple Award' and the 'Off Broadway Award'. If you can't attend the ceremony in person, the full thing will be livestreamed over on Twitch and Mixer.