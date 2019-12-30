2 Minutes in Space, the survival game from RarePixels, has received a new update that aims to give players more to contend with as they attempt to survive in the depths of space. There will now be gravitational fields to deal with and a new spaceship to explore in.

The Gravitational Field will do exactly what you'd expect. It will appear in the game and suck up anything that has the misfortune to be within the vicinity. That includes your spaceship, so you'll have to keep a close eye out to avoid your run coming to an untimely end.

The new Blue Star spaceship comes with the ability to shoot in any direction, meaning that it should be much harder for anything in the outer reaches of space to attack you without getting some fire back. However, if a situation ever gets too dire it also possesses an escape pod, so if you have to ditch your ship to survive you can do so.

If you're unfamiliar with 2 Minutes in Space it's a survival game where you'll have to dodge various obstacles and overcome numerous challenges just to stay alive. Missiles and spaceship slowing nebulas are just some of the things you'll have to contend with.

You'll be able to upgrade your ship as you collect gold so your weapons can become more potent or your speed can be increased. There are 13 different ships to choose from so you should hopefully be able to find one that fits your preferred style of play. It's proven to be a popular title since it launched in 2018, racking up over 500,000 downloads on Google Play alone.

2 Minutes in Space is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.