Hello again and welcome back to our long-running GAMES OF THE WEEK series. If you're looking for the best 5 games which have hit the iPhone, iPad or Android stores this week then you've landed yourself at the exact right place at just the right time.

Here's where we discuss the best five games that have launched over the last week, across any of the aforementioned devices. 'But, wait a minute!' I hear you exclaim, 'There are loads of games out every week, you must have some restrictions!?'

You're right, we do. With this article, we pay no heed to the droves of subscription services (Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, GameClub, Hatch, Playond et cetera) which have launched onto mobile platforms, and we also don't factor in things like Steam Link or Google Stadia which allow streaming to our handheld devices. That means that our list is a finely curated list of brilliant, fresh titles which you can download and play without subscribing to, or installing, any third-party initiative. Of course, there are some great games on those services, but, let's focus on the stuff you can grab right now.

This week we've got a really wide selection of games for you to rifle through, from an AI-powered adventure game through to a frantic swipe-powered brawler. It's a wild selection this week.

Remember, if you're looking to check through some of our previous selections then you can always do that at our Games of The Week Hub, it's a great way to find games to fill out that empty storage space on your phone. Or, if you like your news in bitesize chunks, delivered straight to your palm then maybe follow us on Twitter.

Anyway, without any further delay, click through on the big, blue button below to find out more about the 5 best new games for mobile this week.