We've had our eye on Mission Control Games' Tomb Toad for some time here at Pocket Gamer. It's a hugely promising puzzle game of sorts, where you're challenged to help a peeved-looking toad navigate dangerous tombs by rotating and manipulating the entire level.
Spinning the level will result in the toad and the tomb's many grisly inhabitants shifting and moving. Naturally, you can use this to your advantage, though being reckless could result in an enemy being flung straight towards you.
It's a neat premise that the developer appears to be constantly expanding in a number of interesting ways. Just yesterday, new gameplay was revealed which showed a level almost entirely shrouded in darkness. This results in the player having to adopt a much slower, more cautious playstyle.
Exciting things happening soon with #tombtoad. For now, here’s a rough trailer I’m working on for #screenshotsaturday. Music by @Lewmothmusic #indiedevworldorder #gamedev #pixelart #retrogame #flutterdev #flameengine #mobilegame #indiegame #gamedesign pic.twitter.com/psmQRKrUH9 — David Donze (@MissionCTRLGame) 9 November 2019
The game makes use of a Mario-esque overworld to break up levels and add some much-needed structure to the overall experience. There are also a number of powerups that grant the toad some neat effects. For example, there's a shield (kinda self-explanatory) and a feather that makes him float upwards.
The game's still obviously quite far away from release, but I really like the look of it and figured it should be on your radar if it wasn't already. If you'd like to find out more about Tomb Toad, you can follow its development on Mission Control Games' official site or developer David Donze's Twitter.
Hello #indiedevhour ! For today's #tombtoad update, I'd like to present DARKNESS! #gamedev #indiegames #pixelart #chiptune #gamedesign #flutterdev #mobilegames pic.twitter.com/FNo8qw74bY — David Donze (@MissionCTRLGame) 18 December 2019
