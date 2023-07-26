A Monster's Expedition, a cosy puzzler with monsters learning about humans, is now on iOS after previous Apple Arcade launch

Draknek & Friends has announced that A Monster's Expedition, the studio's mobile puzzler with painterly visuals and a chill soundtrack, is now available to download on the iOS App Store as a premium game. The title was first launched as part of the roster of games within an Apple Arcade subscription back in 2020, and now, players can get their hands on it without subscribing to the service for $9.99.

In case you're not familiar with the game, A Monster's Expedition takes you through a lovable monster's journey as it tries to discover more about this race called "humans" in a post-apocalyptic world. You'll go from island to island across a museum of sorts, where random artefacts you stumble upon will help you learn about humans in sometimes not-so-accurate ways.

You can check out our tips and tricks to help you get through the levels if you ever encounter any trouble!

Essentially, you'll push logs to create pathways and solve puzzles to progress through the game. Top that off with a low-pressure soundtrack and it can be a pretty relaxing game that you can cosy up with to take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

As for this iOS version, players can use their save files from the Apple Arcade release as well. If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game yourself, you can do so by downloading A Monster's Expedition on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the Steam page for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.