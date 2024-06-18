Warframe's Jade Shadows update is out now with new Warframes, cosmetics and missions

The 57th playable Warframe enters the fray

Warframe's newest update, Jade Shadows, is here

It adds in the latest playable warframe, 57th in total, Jade

It also features a new mission type, new cosmetics and more

Warframe's latest update, Jade Shadows, is finally here! Possibly the biggest since the hit hack 'n' slash ARPG made its way to mobile, this update features some major new additions. You've got a new Warframe, mission types, cosmetics and so much more. Hop in now to find out what's on offer, or read on to see what you can expect!

The biggest addition, and namesake of the update, is of course the 57th playable Warframe; Jade. Coming alongside three new weapons, the Evensong bow, Cantare throwing knives and Harmony scythe, Jade can heal allies and harm enemies, summoning debuffs and destructive ultimate abilities to seal her foe's doom.

Next up is the new mission type, Ascension. Put simply this is an elevator mission, where you ascend through enemy-infested elevator shafts. You'll need to complete missions of this type to acquire the Motes necessary to craft the Warframe Jade. There's also the new clan operation with Belly of the Beast, tasking you with taking on community challenges to unlock a stylish new energy aura.

Finally, there's a host of new cosmetics available, as well as numerous quality-of-life updates and balance changes to ensure the best possible experience for players jumping into Warframe: Jade Shadows.

With Tennocon 2024 right around the corner, the launch of Warframe Mobile comes at a major time for the game's community. One might even hazard a guess that this is possibly the worst time to enter, given the depth of content needed to get caught up. But that's one benefit of a game like this finally coming to mobile, and it's the fact that you won't be running out of content anytime soon!

