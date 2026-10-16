Truck Manager marks 2nd anniversary with over 30 million downloads worldwide

Preferred Partner Feature

Still truckin’

A tycoon-twist on the trucking simulator

31.6 million downloads since launch

Build your fleet and expand your transport network

Trophy Games has plenty of reasons to celebrate this month as Truck Manager reaches its second anniversary with over 30 million downloads.

Having hit the ground running with over a million pre-registrations before launch, the 3D trucking sim has continued to head in the right direction thanks to a macro-level approach that sees you rack up your miles on the spreadsheet rather than the road.

Unlike most vehicle-based sims that would have you running your rigs from point to point yourself, Truck Manager features a tycoon management style that lets you control operations from afar. With the aid of an interactive GPS map, you can track your trucks, customise them to handle all manner of cargo, and manage your business operations to grow a burgeoning transport network across the globe.

The road to success is determined by your ability to plan routes efficiently, expand your workforce, upgrade your fleet, and adapt to constantly changing economic conditions like fluctuating fuel prices and staff wages.

What’s more, even if you don’t get to jump behind the wheel, there’s plenty of opportunity to indulge your inner gearhead and appreciate the trucks themselves. There are dozens of realistic 3D trucks inspired by real-world models from manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Mack, and Scania to choose from as you build your fleet. They also come in nine distinct flavours such as semi-trucks, box-trucks, and road trains, so you can choose the perfect rig for the task at hand.

Deep management sims can be few and far between on mobile, making Truck Manager a welcome addition for players who prefer strategic depth to more casual gameplay. Here's hoping Trophy Games can build on that momentum as the game enters its third year.

You can find Truck Manager available from Google Play and the App Store. It is a free-to-play game, with in-app purchases available.