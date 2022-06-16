The House of Da Vinci 3, the latest entry into the cult classic adventure puzzler series, set to launch very soon

Blue Brain Games has announced that the next entry into its puzzle adventure series The House of Da Vinci is set to release next month. This will mark the third entry into the Myst-like franchise, bringing a new setting, some wonderful graphics, and even more brain-teasing puzzles that will confound you for more than a few hours.

The House of Da Vinci has been a bit of a sleeper hit series, not seeing the same hype as contemporaries like The Room, but still having just as much depth and well-made puzzles on a clearly pretty decent budget as well. The settings have always been beautiful, but this time around is super gorgeous and rendered in full 3D with plenty of amazing setpieces that will keep you glued to all of the exploration and challenges the place throws at you.

If you’ve played games like the aforementioned Myst that see you walking around a setting and solving various puzzles to continuously unlock new areas to visit as well as pieces of the story dealt out to you piece by piece, you know what to expect here. But, of course, it’s not like they’d simply paste the same old stuff into the third entry. You can expect lots of new puzzles, new story beats that involve tons of twists and turns, and the same old nearly triple-A quality the series has become known for.

If you haven’t played the other two entries into The House of Da Vinci series, you can find the first one for free on the App Store and Google Play, as well as the second entry for $4.99 on both. Following suit, the third entry will also be released onto both, though it will hit iOS first on July 28th with an August or September release date planned for the Android version.