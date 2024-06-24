Terra Nil brings in new improvements, a new map and more with Vita Nova update

The free update includes major new additions

Terra Nil's latest update, Vita Nova has just released. Featuring huge new additions, you'd expect an update of this size to be DLC, but it's totally free! So what's included with the new Vita Nova version? Well, to be frank, a whole lot more.

The biggest additions can be summed up with the five new levels, nine new buildings and a new world map. Not to mention an overhaul of the wildlife system that governs the game.

In these new levels, you'll restore the landscapes of the Polluted Bay, a once thriving river and surrounding landscape now heavily polluted, the Scorched Caldera which has been devastated by a volcanic eruption, and more.

The changes to the wildlife system mean that you'll see animals emerge more naturally over time, with a deeper set of needs to fulfil that will keep them both happy and abundant. There are also more animals, including a brand new species with the Jaguar, to care for.

But perhaps the biggest addition is the new map. Now fully 3D, it can be rotated to let you plan out your expansion and restoration of the various levels, as well as letting you examine your eventual success in more detail.

The new changes to Terra Nil promise to drastically change up gameplay, as well as offer even more challenges to those of you who've managed to restore all the existing landscapes in the game. We're most excited about the addition of the new 3D world map that promises to offer even greater spectacles as you turn the world from grey and ashy to green and verdant.

