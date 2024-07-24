Seekers Notes celebrates 9th anniversary with special birthday calendar and YouTube giveaway

Nine years of hidden objects galore

Mytona is celebrating nine years of service within Seekers Notes, the studio's hidden object game on iOS and Android. With its 9th-anniversary festivities kicking off this July 29th, you can join in and be part of the 43,000,000 downloads the title has had all over the world since its launch in 2015.

Seekers Notes takes pride in catering to its key demographic of older players who are fascinated with its lore and visual aesthetic. Social butterflies have also been happily engaging with the community, with 94,000 guilds that have already been created across two million players.

Part of the devs' secret formula is the team's dedication to its player base, with the team constantly listening to community feedback and evolving the title as they see fit. With the anniversary update (you can check the birthday calendar of events on social media), you can look forward to scoring awesome goodies such as a two-month trial subscription to YouTube Premium for the lucky winner - all you have to do is complete ten quests and you're good to go.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Seekers Notes on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.