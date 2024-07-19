Ouros is a meditative puzzler about the beauty of mathematical shapes, now open for pre-orders

Discover the wonder of splines

Developer Michael Kamm has announced the upcoming launch of Ouros, a meditative new puzzler that's now open for pre-orders. Landing on iOS and Android on August 14th, the calming title tasks you with forming stunning curves and forms across more than 120 handcrafted puzzles.

In Ouros, you can look forward to finding your flow with a variety of mechanics to discover as you go along, whether you're aiming for multiple targets or figuring out how to navigate portals throughout 11 chapters. There's a pervading sense of beauty and wonder here as you craft complex shapes through gradient backdrops.

If you'd like to dive into the nitty-gritty of how it all plays out, a mathematical function called a spline directs the control scheme here, so you can thank these curves for the graceful movements of the orbs and the beauty of what you're creating throughout the game.

All these are accompanied by ethereal ambient soundscapes that ramp up the dreamlike quality of the title, all born from a solo dev who painstakingly started all this from a jam game for Ludum Dare 47.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Ouros on Google Play and the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.