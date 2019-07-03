One Hand Clapping, a unique game that makes you solve puzzles by singing and humming, is launching next month on Android and iOS

One Hand Clapping, a rather unique puzzler, has finally received its ultimate launch date. Initially slated to release mid last year, the game has been slightly delayed but now it is coming out next month on December 14th. It is going to be a massive launch because One Hand Clapping is releasing on literally every platform (PS4, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games, GOG Games, the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store) all at the same time. It sounds like a mammoth task, but Bad Dream Games is all set to give all its fans - regardless of platform - an early Christmas.

This game is not your average puzzler. It has an extremely unique concept. You must solve puzzles by singing and humming into your microphone! It sounds so cool! One Hand Clapping is set in a gorgeous and colourful world featuring a plethora of puzzles that need to be solved using melody, rhythm, and harmony. It is up to the player to decide to solve puzzles using singing, whistling, jamming, or even instruments! The game will feature accessibility settings so that everyone can enjoy and get uplifted by its beauty.

One Hand Clapping was created as a student project in 2018 for the University of Southern California. It went totally viral, which led to the formation of Bad Dream Games and now they are working on One Hand Clapping’s global release. Since its inception, the game has won a lot of critical acclaim and prizes. It’s trophy case includes the Indiecade Audience Choice Award, Intentional Play Summit Best Student Game, USC Game City Bazillion Dollar Idea, a "Pädagogischer Medienpreis" and the Creative Gaming Award for Most Creative Game.

Embark on your own unique music journey when One Hand Clapping launches on the App Store and Google Store come December 14th.