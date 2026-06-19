My Talking Angela 2 gets more stylish than ever with the new Nail Salon feature

Preferred Partner Feature

Express your creativity with colourful polish and purr-fect nail art

Outfit7 has released a new Nail Salon feature for My Talking Angela 2, giving players another way to get even more creative with the popular virtual friend.

So, what can you expect?

Using existing features like the Fashion editor and Hair salon as a launch pad, the Nail Salon brings additional customisation straight to your finger tips (or hers to be precise!) allowing you to select from ready-made presets, or, if you feel bold, to express your very own talent for design.

This means you’ll be able to select a scheme to help shape, style and decorate with multi-layer options (in a step-by-step system; more on that in a moment) which can be saved and worn by Talking Angela across the game.

Realism is the key

Designed as a semi-guided flow, which reflects the process of real nail styling, players will get to work selecting their theme; this will influence available styles and design elements throughout the session. Preparation follows with the care-taking of nails, which are prepared and cleaned, before the administration of your chosen style.

This process is followed by shape selection: you can choose anything from classic round and almond shapes to bold, wicked-looking pointed designs.

No limits to Customisation

The core experience of this new feature lies in the open customisation step. You’ll be able to layer your colours, textures, stickers and other decorative elements to create designs which range from minimal everyday looks to colourful and bold. Included are pre-designed nail presets, for those of you in a hurry, which range in colour scheme from blue, green or red alongside themed collections like Flower, Princess and Dark Academia.

Go forth and be stylish!

You’ll be pleased to know that your designs aren’t a mere one-time activity; they become a part of Talking Angela’s ongoing look, offering another way for players to put their own creative stamp on Angela's ever-evolving style over time.

If you'd like to give it a try, My Talking Angela 2 is available now on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play.