Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King is celebrating its 6-month anniversary with several rewards

Get on the goodies train and win some prizes for yourself

Spirit Dive Yuno and Black Asta are the two new SSR mages

Royal Knights Selection Test will grant tonnes of free draws

Free reroll summons and custom summons up for grabs too

Black Clover M: Rise Of The Wizard King, the adventure RPG inspired by the popular anime series Black Clover, is celebrating its half-year anniversary over the next few weeks. This milestone event features a tonne of exciting content, including limited-time mages, rewarding summon events, and a variety of in-game activities planned by Garena.

Two powerful SSR Mages will grace Black Clover M as part of the half-year anniversary celebrations. First up is Spirit Dive Yuno, a Sense character with the ability to enter the Spirit Dive mode after using his special skill, strengthening all subsequent abilities. His Unique Passive skill, Blessing of the Wind Spirit, amplifies damage dealt by 10% at the start of each turn.

Black Asta has always been a popular defender and he too will return for the events. Take advantage of his powerful skillset which includes Anti-Magic, Block HP Recovery, and Dispelling Barrier, making him versatile in various scenarios. His powerful combo skill, the Queen of Witches, reinforces his status as a fan favourite.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of the incredible 999 Reroll Summon and Custom Rate-Up Summon. On top of that, you can earn up to 100 free draws through the Royal Knights Selection Test, Half Anniversary Celebration Gift Event, and Login Event. Additionally, you have the opportunity to win a limited-edition anniversary frame and Half-Year Anniversary Celebration Pack.

Before you go on, check out this Black Clover M tier list featuring the best characters!

Meanwhile, a new trailer for the highly anticipated twelfth chapter has been released, teasing what’s to come in the near future. Unravel the mystery surrounding Finral's defeat by Langris and find out which mages will succeed in the Royal Knights Selection Exam.

Take part in the celebrations by downloading Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King by clicking on your preferred link below.