There’s only one more week left to pre-register for NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s geo-strategic seasonal wargame, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. Players who pre-register will receive a cool in-game gift pack when the game launches officially on September 23rd, which includes a portrait of everyone’s favourite Bilbo Baggins.

Set during the Third Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War tasks players with a simple quest: to lead a faction of your choosing across the vast world of Arda to claim the One Ring. To do so, you’ll first need to make a fundamental choice of siding with either good or evil. Depending on your choice, you’ll need to form fellowships or warbands with other players in order to vanquish opposing factions and claim more territories across the game’s tile-based map.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War will be available to download as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on the App Store, the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. If you’re eager to see more of what goes on behind the scenes, you can take a sneak peek at the game’s official YouTube channel with the Devs in the Tavern series, or have a look at the brand new cinematic trailer to hype yourself up even more!

