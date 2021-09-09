Last year, Finji announced that the critically acclaimed adventure game Night in the Woods was heading for iOS. The publisher has been very quiet since then, so it was surprising when the game was released on the App Store today, seemingly out of nowhere. The adventure game's arrival was first spotted by AppUnwrapper.

Night in the Woods was initially released for PlayStation 4 and PC back in 2017 and has since become available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It has won several awards in the time following its launch, including the Seamus McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival and the BAFTA and IGF for Narrative in 2018.

Here is your first (very short) look at Night in the Woods for iOS More to come. Thanks, have a good day. Love you, hope you're well. pic.twitter.com/zdtBvzny1D — Finji (@FinjiCo) October 27, 2020

If you've not heard of Night in the Woods before, it is an adventure game where you play as a 19-year-old cat who returns to her home town – Possum Springs – after dropping out of college. She swiftly realises that something is afoot, so she heads out to discover a dark secret the town has kept hidden for a long time.

Though that all sounds incredibly serious, Night in the Woods still finds opportunities for Mae to enjoy some downtime. That might be playing bass, breaking things, hanging out with her friends or jumping across rooftops. The game features a cast of over 100 colourful characters to meet throughout your journey.

Night in the Woods is available now over on the App Store. It is a premium game that costs $5.99. There is currently no word on whether or not the game will release on Google Play.

