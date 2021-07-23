As July nears its end, we're back with another six games released on Huawei's AppGallery throughout the month. You see, whilst many of us are more intimately familiar with the App Store and Google Play, Huawei's marketplace serves over 500 million active users.

As such, those folks will want to know what game's they can now enjoy on their phone. But, with so many apps added on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, it can certainly be hard to keep up. That's where we come in. These aren't necessarily brand new games, but instead making their debut on AppGallery. So let's jump into some of the games added throughout July.

My Talking Angela 2

Outfit7 are a well-established forced within the virtual pet realm with popular games such as My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Tom Friends. My Talking Angela 2 is another entry into that franchise and follows the titular character as she enjoys hobbies such as singing and dancing.

The game is full of minigames that test your skills, reflexes and problem-solving nous. Beyond that, you can pick out different outfits for Angela to wear if you're a bit of a fashionista or, if you fancy yourself a chef, bake some cakes in the kitchen.

My Talking Angela 2 is available now on AppGallery.