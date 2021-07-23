Sinfully sneaky and highly engaging, Overboard! puts you in the shoes of actress Veronica Villensey who has just murdered her husband by pushing him off a boat. Now, you have to do everything in your power - including consulting a cheeky higher power - to pin the murder on someone else to get away scot-free.

Inkle's reverse whodunnit is now out on Android devices following its success on iOS. The narrative murder mystery features roguelite elements to it as well, as you’ll have to play the game over and over and over again until you commit the perfect crime. After all, you only have eight hours to get your story straight as you sail to America in the year 1935, so take your pick among the other passengers (or the crew) to see who will take the fall.

You can choose to pin the murder on your cheating husband’s mistress, or on a suspicious-looking gentleman who found your earring on deck the night your husband went missing. You can set your sights on an old gossipy socialite, or just push everyone off the boat too if you feel like it. Can you properly cover your tracks to claim insurance money, escape life in prison, and maybe even bag a new man?

Overboard! is available to download on the App Store and now on Google Play as well, with a price tag of £5.99. You can have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game’s vibe. I personally had a blast when I played this game for my review, because while putting someone else behind bars is pretty evil, the game’s humour doesn’t make you feel too bad about it.

Are you looking for engaging stories on your phone? Check out our list of the best new mobile narrative games of 2020!