The HATSUNE MIKU×Aotu World crossover is officially underway! The three-week-long special event features numerous virtual singers like Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Len, Megurine Luka, Kaito, and Meiko, all of whom you can enjoy singing whilst battling with them!

The chances of obtaining virtual singers will be higher in the rate-up banners with Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Len appearing first in a banner called Voice of Miku. This will be available from July 20th to August 3rd. Following this, Megurine Luka, Kaito, and Meiko will appear in the Stage Night banner from July 27th to August 10th.

7DOC, the developers of Aotu World are also adding two special gameplay modes called “Music Festival” and “Assistance: Miku’s Battle!” in celebration of the collaboration.

In Music Festival, you will have the chance to interact with ten officially licensed songs from Hatsune Miku, like Jump for Joy, and One more time * One more time... Tap or slide on your phone to interact with the rhythms and play with them.

If you want to experience more stories, then Assistance: Miku’s Battle is the game mode for you. Here you can interact with NPCs, explore stories, and take part in multiple encounters.

In case you are unfamiliar with either, Hastune Miku is a software that enables the computer to sing through the addition of lyrics and melodies and has become quite the pop culture phenomenon. She and the other virtual singers have all been created by Crypton Future Media, INC.

Aotu World is a fast-paced SRGC developed by 7DOC and published by GAEA based on the anime of the same name. it features a turn-based combat system where moves are dependent on the block your character lands on. Dress up in cool-looking outfits and assert your dominance!

You can download Aotu World for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Check out their official site too!