Two heavy hitters have landed on Apple Arcade today as both Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City and Angry Birds Reloaded arrive on the service. Both provide a new take on the classic games you're likely already familiar with, but with a bunch of new content to enjoy.

Angry Birds Reloaded

The classic slingshot action that took the mobile world by storm is back, but this time it has prettier visuals and plenty of physics-based destruction. King Pig and his troops have stolen our avian heroes' eggs, and it's up to you to get them back.

Along the way, you'll be able to use a familiar roster of birds, including Red, Chuck and Bomb, alongside characters from the wider Angry Birds canon. To help topple the Pigs' questionably built structures, you can utilise numerous power-ups that allow you to aim further and fly even higher.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Meanwhile, if you'd prefer something a little more calm, Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is the definitive version of the beautiful endless runner. This time it boasts an entirely new biome, the titular Lost City, to explore which - much like the game's other areas - looks gorgeous.

However, it's not simply an additional area to unlock. There are a plethora of new challenges to beat alongside elements of the Lost City to find scattered throughout the existing biomes. Beyond that, it's the same sandboarding experience that received critical acclaim when it first launched a few years back.

Both Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City and Angry Birds Reloaded are available on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.