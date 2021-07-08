505 Games in collaboration with Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games have released a new level to Human: Fall Flat.

This new level is called ‘Forest’ and is yet another fan-made level that won a prize at the “Worldwide Workshop”. As the name suggests, this stage is set outdoors in a lush green landscape. You can explore woodlands full of trees and snowy hilltops in search of some much-needed rest and relaxation. Don’t forget you are playing Human: Fall Flat though, there is bound to be some mayhem waiting there for you.

There promises to be some fun traversal in this environment. Besides the regular camping elements, you will find crashed planes to hike, heavy machinery to control and icy cold challenges to solve.

This chaotic outdoor update is the latest in a series of updates that 505 Games, Curve Digital and No Brakes Games are bringing to Human: Fall Flat. Forest is a wonderful portrayal of the creativity and ingenuity of the player base and it shows how the community can come up with imaginative ways to enjoy a lighthearted and casual game whether alone or with friends. Games don’t always have to be stress-inducing, after all!

Human: Fall Flat is a physics-based puzzler where you control wobbly characters in floating dreamscapes. Multitasking is a key element as you must control your human’s basic movement as well as control its arms independently. This leads to some really very funny gameplay scenarios. You can play solo or with up to three other players. This game promises you hours and hours of endless and fun gameplay.

You can download Human: Fall Flat now on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. The release date for Forest in Mainland China will be communicated shortly.

